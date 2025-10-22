Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Purchases New Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,574,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,807.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,008,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,421,000 after buying an additional 1,903,192 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 3,527,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,942,000 after buying an additional 1,828,084 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,232,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 13,159,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,583,000 after buying an additional 1,209,350 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $26.01.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

