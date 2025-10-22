Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,518 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $28,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2,763.8% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 193,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,863,000 after acquiring an additional 186,753 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,332,000 after acquiring an additional 133,573 shares during the period. Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,671,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 922,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,908,000 after buying an additional 121,334 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,659,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS stock opened at $111.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.37. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.10 and a 52 week high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

