Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 23.1% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the first quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co raised its stake in shares of Intel by 8.4% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 6,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. New Street Research upped their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $29.22.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

