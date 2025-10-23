LifeWealth Investments LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares $QQQE

LifeWealth Investments LLC raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ QQQE opened at $102.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.74. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $75.07 and a 1 year high of $104.00.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.