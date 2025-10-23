Sonata Capital Group Inc. Purchases 1,801 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VONG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $120.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.29. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $122.66.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.