iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,211 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $15,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 20.7%

BATS EFG opened at $115.99 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $113.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.37.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

