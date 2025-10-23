Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $807,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.17. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $71.32.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 73.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.