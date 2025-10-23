Castle Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,547 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Castle Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,547 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $358,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 28,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 788.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $221,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $72.95 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $85.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day moving average is $57.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.