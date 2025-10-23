Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $12.28 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Connors Investor Services Inc. cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,322,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,697,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,193 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,353,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,655,512,000 after purchasing an additional 262,819 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,269,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,507,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,259 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 58.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,629 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,528 shares of company stock worth $2,277,773 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.4%

NEE stock opened at $82.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 25th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research set a $84.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

