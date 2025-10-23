Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Shares Purchased by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768,521 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,300,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,310,000 after purchasing an additional 978,455 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,552,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,768,000 after purchasing an additional 77,456 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 299.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,168,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,337,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,126,000 after purchasing an additional 75,092 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $79.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.47. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $79.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

