Warther Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,449 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Warther Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 0.2% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their target price on American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC set a $295.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.65.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock opened at $351.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $242.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $357.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.01%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total transaction of $18,360,145.87. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,527.47. The trade was a 87.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at $30,614,306.60. This trade represents a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

