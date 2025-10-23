Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 37,149 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,149 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 48,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 19,821 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.97 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.83.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

