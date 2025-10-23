DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $19.10 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,095 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $19,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,886.25. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of MCHP opened at $64.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of -189.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.03.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -535.29%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

