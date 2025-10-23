Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 297.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 59.8% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZN. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.3%

AZN opened at $83.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $86.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.36.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

