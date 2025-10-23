Ethic Inc. Has $8.94 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,807,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,907,314,000 after purchasing an additional 286,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,474,000 after purchasing an additional 737,542 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,989,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $769,731,000 after purchasing an additional 181,628 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,135,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,993,000 after purchasing an additional 30,670 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 99.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,494,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $126.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.38. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.02 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Paychex from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paychex to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens upgraded Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Paychex from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $140.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Paychex

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.