LifeWealth Investments LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

LifeWealth Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of LifeWealth Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $78.55 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.20.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.