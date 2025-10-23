Red Crane Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April $KAPR

Red Crane Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 360.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,169 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April accounts for approximately 3.1% of Red Crane Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 30,377.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 661,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after acquiring an additional 658,886 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,432,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 69,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 25,485 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

KAPR opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.46. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $193.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

