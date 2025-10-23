iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV is Red Crane Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Red Crane Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Red Crane Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 43,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 356,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,169,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after buying an additional 24,351 shares during the period.

SGOV opened at $100.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.54. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.

