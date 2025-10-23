Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Has $765,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus $CSM

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 347,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,132,000 after purchasing an additional 50,022 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Stock Performance

BATS CSM opened at $76.79 on Thursday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.15.

About ProShares Large Cap Core Plus

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

