Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to Issue $1.35 Quarterly Dividend

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share by the railroad operator on Thursday, November 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th.

Norfolk Southern has a payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Norfolk Southern to earn $14.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $288.58 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $302.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

