Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Buys New Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 82.1% in the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVY opened at $141.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $1.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

