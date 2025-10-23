Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). In a filing disclosed on October 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in United Parcel Service stock on October 9th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 10/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 10/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) on 10/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) on 10/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) on 10/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 10/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) on 9/11/2025.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $86.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,905,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,753,405,000 after acquiring an additional 768,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,774,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,106,381,000 after acquiring an additional 444,384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,792,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,603,459,000 after acquiring an additional 746,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,623,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,675,733,000 after acquiring an additional 762,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.