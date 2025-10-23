Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 25.650-26.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 25.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.7 billion-$41.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.2 billion.

NYSE NOC opened at $595.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $593.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.98. The company has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.10. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $426.24 and a 1-year high of $640.90.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 9.82%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

Several analysts have commented on NOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 379,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,909,000 after buying an additional 19,572 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,597,000 after purchasing an additional 38,321 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 198,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,283,000 after purchasing an additional 56,627 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 322.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 110,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,458,000 after purchasing an additional 84,645 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 64,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,029,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

