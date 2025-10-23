Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Purchases 328 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 2.0% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $21,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,855,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,001,000 after purchasing an additional 146,427 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,988,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,244,000 after buying an additional 825,965 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,166,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,832,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,865,000 after acquiring an additional 414,802 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 37.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,076,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,046,000 after acquiring an additional 290,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $633.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $638.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.07. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.14 and a 52-week high of $688.12. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.53, for a total value of $787,836.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,034,299.71. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total value of $3,551,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,249.60. This represents a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,057 shares of company stock worth $34,293,468. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

