2,002 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Purchased by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 270.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $149.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.21. The company has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $166.10.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,617,755 shares of company stock valued at $653,694,973 over the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

