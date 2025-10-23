Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 77.2% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,363,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 11.9% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 169,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,193,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $541.00 price objective (down previously from $577.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.82.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $508.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $514.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $543.73. The company has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $492.25 and a 12 month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.750-20.000 EPS. Q1 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.