6,280 Shares in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL Purchased by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 263,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 26,772 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 45,442 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,233,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 225.9% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGBL stock opened at $34.84 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $35.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1857 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

