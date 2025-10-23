Ethic Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. BNP Paribas lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $272,951.91. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,284,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,038,836.88. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 423,601 shares of company stock worth $14,017,592 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of KDP stock opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.43. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.75%.The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.14%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

