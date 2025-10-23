Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Trading Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 70,345,055 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 31,043,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Reabold Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £5.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 34.15 and a current ratio of 45.39.

Reabold Resources (LON:RBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reabold Resources Plc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reabold Resources

Reabold Resources plc is an investing company investing in the exploration and production (“E&P”) sector. The Company’s investing policy is to acquire direct and indirect interests in exploration and producing projects and assets in the natural resources sector, and consideration is currently given to investment opportunities anywhere in the world.

As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.

Reabold’s long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company.

