Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $81.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 124.4% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

