Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 9,535,700 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the September 15th total of 6,586,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC during the 1st quarter valued at $27,782,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC in the first quarter valued at about $2,427,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC in the second quarter valued at about $669,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 7.8% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 107,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Stock Performance

RYCEY opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $16.27.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0596 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 97.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RYCEY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also

