Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.339 per share by the construction company on Thursday, November 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. This is a 10.1% increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Armstrong World Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE AWI opened at $201.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.99. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $122.37 and a one year high of $205.97.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 603.6% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4,860.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.