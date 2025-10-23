iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by BG Investment Services Inc.

BG Investment Services Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,856 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 17.0% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. BG Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,183,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $671.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $659.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $616.50. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $677.20. The company has a market capitalization of $703.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

