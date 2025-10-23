Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). In a filing disclosed on October 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Amazon.com stock on October 15th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 10/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) on 10/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) on 10/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) on 10/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 10/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) on 9/11/2025.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $217.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.29.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

