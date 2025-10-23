Triton Financial Group Inc Makes New $708,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Triton Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,503,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of IVV opened at $671.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $677.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $659.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $616.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

