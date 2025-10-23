Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.0% in the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $141.25 on Thursday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $153.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.38. The firm has a market cap of $178.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Summit Insights lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,870,428.30. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

