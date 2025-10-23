JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Shares Purchased by Prosperity Financial Group Inc.

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.3% of Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99,863.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 86,131,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,759,000 after acquiring an additional 86,045,601 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,707 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,135,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,853 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78,192.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,851,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,747,000 after buying an additional 1,849,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,196,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,351,000 after buying an additional 1,178,637 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.4461 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.