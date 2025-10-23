Fusion Family Wealth LLC Sells 1,274 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Fusion Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 2.9% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $34,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Uptick Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $249.26 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $252.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.78. The firm has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

