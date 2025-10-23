Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 6,029 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Connors Investor Services Inc. lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,581 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 1.4% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $142.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $159.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.73 and a twelve month high of $146.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.28.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

