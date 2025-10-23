Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1465 per share on Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of LGI opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $17.81.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
