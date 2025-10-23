Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1465 per share on Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of LGI opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $17.81.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

