1,079 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Acquired by Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC

Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $207.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.32.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.