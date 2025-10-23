Castle Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF $PEMX

Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:PEMX – Free Report) by 1,416.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,213 shares during the quarter. Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Castle Wealth Management LLC owned 52.34% of Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF in the first quarter worth $345,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF in the first quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF in the first quarter worth $318,000.

Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF Price Performance

PEMX opened at $65.36 on Thursday. Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.73.

About Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF

The Putnam Emerging Markets ex-China ETF (PEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that pursues alpha over a full market cycle through fundamental research in emerging markets, excluding China. The fund targets a portfolio comprised of value and/or growth stocks.

