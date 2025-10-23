Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $8.54 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,744 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Strive Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.6% in the first quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.9% in the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,691 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,181,000 after buying an additional 49,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 161,840 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,119,000 after buying an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.9%

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $212.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.31. The stock has a market cap of $142.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.15 and a 12-month high of $217.94.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $25,594,426.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 149,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,616,344.80. This trade represents a 44.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $141,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 32,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,943.84. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock valued at $260,687,367. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.22.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

