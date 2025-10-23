Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,163 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $105.36 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.74 and a 1 year high of $106.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.58 and its 200 day moving average is $100.97.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

