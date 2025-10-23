D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $10.67 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 340.4% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.2% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $251,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,631. The trade was a 17.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,622.82. This represents a 45.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.54.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI opened at $158.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 7.06. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.44 and a 52 week high of $184.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.40.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

