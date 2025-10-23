Vimeo, Inc. $VMEO Shares Bought by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vimeo by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,484,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,607 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 279.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,531,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337,354 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 1st quarter worth about $15,363,000. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 15,217,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 1st quarter worth about $4,076,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMEO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.85 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vimeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.85 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vimeo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.14 and a beta of 2.21. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.36 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Vimeo has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

