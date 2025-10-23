Connors Investor Services Inc. Acquires 3,671 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. $SLP

Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Simulations Plus worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth about $210,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $354.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.67.
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.
