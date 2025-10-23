Castle Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Castle Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 91,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 19,252 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 120.2% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 61,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF stock opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $44.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

