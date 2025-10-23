Freedom Investment Management Inc. Purchases 17,323 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,323 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,052,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,866,000 after acquiring an additional 71,888,500 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $278,367,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,040.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,643,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611,483 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 415.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $94,839,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $92.06 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.3104 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

