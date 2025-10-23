Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Sold by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 94.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 210,109 shares during the quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CMG. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.69.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.7%

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.18. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

